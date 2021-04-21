Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $15.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $22.93 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,279.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,865.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

