Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for GlaxoSmithKline plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

