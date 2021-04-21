Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -161.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,548 shares of company stock worth $25,294,671 over the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

