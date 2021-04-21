Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Essential Utilities, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.