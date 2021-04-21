Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

TSE:GIL opened at C$41.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.73. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a PE ratio of -28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

