Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of BBBY opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

