Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

