Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Increased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $172.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

