Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 124.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

