Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

WFC opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.