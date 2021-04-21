Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

