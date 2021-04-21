Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Lifted by Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

TSE:CWX opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$10.66. The firm has a market cap of C$802.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

