Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTO opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.06%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

