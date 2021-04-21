Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTO opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.06%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

