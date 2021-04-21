QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $195.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM opened at $133.40 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

