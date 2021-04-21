Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $37,396.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00275738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.96 or 0.01041207 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.83 or 0.00650707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,494.64 or 0.99801236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

