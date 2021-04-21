Raymond James Boosts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $59.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTEX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.89.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Open Text by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Open Text by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.