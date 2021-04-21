Raymond James Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $25.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

OVV opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $7,659,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

