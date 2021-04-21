Raymond James Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intel by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 143,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $42,357,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 97,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

