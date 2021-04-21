Razor Network (RAZOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $24.08 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021582 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $833.80 or 0.01489065 BTC.

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

