Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $74.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

O opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

