Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $74.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.
O opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
