Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.01). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($9.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

