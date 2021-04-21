Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneWater Marine (ONEW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW):

4/15/2021 – OneWater Marine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

4/12/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $48.00.

4/12/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00.

4/7/2021 – OneWater Marine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

3/29/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – OneWater Marine is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – OneWater Marine is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – OneWater Marine is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – OneWater Marine is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $627.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

