Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6,381.08

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,381.08 ($83.37) and traded as high as GBX 6,664 ($87.07). Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at GBX 6,641 ($86.77), with a volume of 1,043,921 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,394.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,929.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

