Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $64.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. 4,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 226.79, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 50,155 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

