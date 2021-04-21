Regents of The University of California Takes Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Eventbrite accounts for 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

EB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

