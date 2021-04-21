Regions Financial (RF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

