Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s Quiet Period To End on April 26th (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s (NASDAQ:RTPYU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. Reinvent Technology Partners Y had issued 85,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $850,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPYU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

