Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

