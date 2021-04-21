Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.