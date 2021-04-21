Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.