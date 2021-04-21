renDOGE Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 179.1% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $960,974.14 and approximately $4.64 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00281120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.00992239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00646977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.15 or 0.99820739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

