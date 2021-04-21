Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,241.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $666,926.36 and approximately $50,241.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00278789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.10 or 0.01024174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,595.08 or 0.99122978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.57 or 0.00638314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,051,790 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

