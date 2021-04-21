Rentberry Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Rentberry has a market cap of $463,947.72 and $928.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

