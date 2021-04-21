Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,773,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $511,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,958 shares of company stock worth $7,806,811. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.50 on Friday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

