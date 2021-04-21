Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.