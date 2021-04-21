Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Technicolor (TCLRY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Technicolor (OTCMKTS: TCLRY):

4/20/2021 – Technicolor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Technicolor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Technicolor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Technicolor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Technicolor is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Technicolor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Technicolor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. "

Technicolor stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Technicolor SA has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

