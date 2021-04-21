Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.35. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 6,808 shares.

Several research firms have commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.71 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

