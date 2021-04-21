Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,320 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Jabil worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $66,576,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $53,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,663 shares of company stock worth $6,905,074. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

