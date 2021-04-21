Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.05 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,414 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Cree worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,106,000.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

