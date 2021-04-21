Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 171,307 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,307 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,951 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,694 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

NYT opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

