Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,914 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in KLA by 8.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $318.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.46 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

