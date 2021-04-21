Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

