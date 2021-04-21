RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 379,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

