RFG Advisory LLC Buys 217 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. 13,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,128. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.