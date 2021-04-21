RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,152 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 237,334 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.