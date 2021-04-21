RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $136.54. 3,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,908. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $137.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

