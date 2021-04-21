RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 316.9% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $152.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

