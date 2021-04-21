RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Cowen from $600.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Shares of RH stock opened at $636.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $643.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.63.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

