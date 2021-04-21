Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

