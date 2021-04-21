Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

